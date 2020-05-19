Cloudy forecast

Partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa while dry weather is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rain was recorded in Mirkhani 10, Muzaffarabad 05, Chakwal, Joharabad 03, Chitral, Dir, Kalam, Peshawar and Gujrat 01. Monday's maximum temperature was recorded at Larkana and Jacobabad where mercury reached 45°C. In Lahore, maximum temperature was 39.3°C while minimum 21.5°C.