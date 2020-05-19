Withdraw cases against procession leaders: MWM

LAHORE:Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslemin (MWM) secretary general Ahmad Iqbal Rizvi has said that Israeli occupation of Palestine and Baitul Maqdas must not be tolerated any further. He said that his party would continue to support the rights of the oppressed Palestinians.

He announced that Al-Quds Day would be observed on Friday with traditional religious sanctity across the country. Addressing a press conference at MWM provincial secretariat along with other leaders, including Hasan Hamdani, Allama Muhammad Khan Mehdvi and Najam Abbas Khan, Ahmad Iqbal Rizvi said the government had permitted Youm-e-Ali mourning processions under required SOPs and all matters in this regard had been settled with the leadership, yet the government suddenly withdrew this permission to take out processions which created an uncertain situation and unrest among people.

He alleged that administration in Narowal had trampled the sanctity of chadar and chardiwari on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali. He demanded the government take strict action against those responsible and withdraw cases filed against the leaders of mourning processions and participants.