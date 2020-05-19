Court chides AIG for denying promotion to inspector

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Monday took Punjab police official to task for denying promotion to an inspector for being complainant of state’s FIR of 2014 Model Town case and accused in second FIR by Pakistan Awami Tehreek(PAT).

Pursuant to court previous order, Additional Inspector General (establishment) BA Nasir appeared before the court of Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti along with a provincial law officer. He admitted before the court petitioner Rizwan Qadir’s four co-accused had been promoted mistakenly. Justice Bhatti showed his dismay over affairs of police department and chided AIG for sidestepping the law. The court remarked that everyone should be treated equally and fairly under the law and asked AIG that he could not allow anyone to make mockery of law by promoting his blue-eyed persons whimsically and denied the same to other eligible persons. The court further observed that five policemen were nominated in Model case and four of them had been promoted while the petitioner-inspector had been left out only. He asked AIG where did promotion committee drive the power from to do what it wanted to do. "Promote all five of them or don't promote anyone of them, the court added. AIG apologetically sought time to sort out the promotion dispute. The court adjourned hearing till June 11 and asked AIG to come up some positive move, otherwise the court would decide the dispute as per law. Advocate Farhad Ali Shah argued before the court that his client Inspector Rizwan Qadir had been meted out discrimination and victimisation whenever it came to his promotion. He said the petitioner despite being eligible for his promotion to the rank of deputy superintendent of police had been deprived of his right. He pointed out that almost all colleagues of the petitioner had been promoted to the next rank. The counsel claimed that the respondent authorities were not ready to grant lawful promotion to the petitioner as he was a complainant in the state FIR of the Model Town incident against the activists of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT). He asked the court to order the IGP and other respondents to promote the petitioner to the rank of DSP. On June 17, 2014, at least 14 people were killed and 100 others injured when police opened fire to disperse protesting activists of PAT outside the residence of its chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri. Initially, the police had registered first FIR of the incident on the complaint of Inspector Rizwan Qadir. Later, a sessions court on a petition filed by PAT also ordered registration of an FIR on the complaint of the party.