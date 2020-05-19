Man in police shirt steals Rs400 from nurse’s bag at private clinic

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHOREA man in police shirt took away Rs 400 from the bag of a nurse in a private clinic in the North Cantonment area.
The man, who had covered his face with a mask and wore police shirt, came to a private clinic of Dr Arshad Hamayun on Sadr Road for circumcision of a child on May 10. He introduced himself as a cop posted at North Cantonment police station and said the child was coming along with family.
A nurse sitting on the counter went to a room for conducting an ECG of a patient when the man took out Rs400 from her bag and rode away. Dr Arshad Hamayun has lodged a complaint against the accused.