close
Tue May 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2020

Man in police shirt steals Rs400 from nurse’s bag at private clinic

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2020

LAHOREA man in police shirt took away Rs 400 from the bag of a nurse in a private clinic in the North Cantonment area.

The man, who had covered his face with a mask and wore police shirt, came to a private clinic of Dr Arshad Hamayun on Sadr Road for circumcision of a child on May 10. He introduced himself as a cop posted at North Cantonment police station and said the child was coming along with family.

A nurse sitting on the counter went to a room for conducting an ECG of a patient when the man took out Rs400 from her bag and rode away. Dr Arshad Hamayun has lodged a complaint against the accused.

Latest News

More From Lahore