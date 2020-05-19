Man in police shirt steals Rs400 from nurse’s bag at private clinic

LAHOREA man in police shirt took away Rs 400 from the bag of a nurse in a private clinic in the North Cantonment area.

The man, who had covered his face with a mask and wore police shirt, came to a private clinic of Dr Arshad Hamayun on Sadr Road for circumcision of a child on May 10. He introduced himself as a cop posted at North Cantonment police station and said the child was coming along with family.

A nurse sitting on the counter went to a room for conducting an ECG of a patient when the man took out Rs400 from her bag and rode away. Dr Arshad Hamayun has lodged a complaint against the accused.