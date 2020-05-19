Protest lodged with Indian envoy over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office summoned a senior Indian diplomat on Monday to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Khuiratta Sector on May 17, resulting in serious injuries to an innocent civilian.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces, Muhammad Shafi, 37, resident of Jijot village, sustained serious injuries.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts were in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct, the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security,” it added.

The statement mentioned that Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary had continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons. India has so far committed 1,081 ceasefire violations this year. “Indian occupation forces display complete disregard for human rights by repeated shelling and firing resulting in a large number of civilians’ Shahadat (martyrdom) and injuries.”

It was stressed that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.