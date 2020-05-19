close
Tue May 19, 2020
AFP
May 19, 2020

Israel court convicts settler

World

AFP
May 19, 2020

LOD, Israel: An Israeli court on Monday found a Jewish settler guilty of three murders in an arson attack that killed a Palestinian toddler and his parentsóa verdict that did little to ease the bereaved familyís pain.

Amiram Ben-Uliel, 25, from the West Bank settlement of Shilo, was also convicted of two counts each of attempted murder and arson, along with conspiracy to commit a hate crime in the 2015 attack.

The court did not set a date for sentencing on the charges, which carry a maximum term of life in jail, and the defence team announced an appeal.

Hours after the verdict, the Palestinian family devastated by the attack told AFP that justice was incomplete, having long insisted that there were several attackers.

