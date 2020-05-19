Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s detention attack on democracy: SADW

DALLAS: The South Asia Democracy Watch (SADW), which aims to promote and protect democracies in the South Asian countries, has expressed concern on the continuous imprisonment of the owner of Pakistan’s largest media group, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, terming it an attack on democracy, Geo News reported.

In a letter dispatched to the White House, the Secretary of State and to the members of the Senate and House members of the Foreign Relations Committee, the group said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest is an attack on the democratic institutions of Pakistan and an attempt to curb the freedom of the press.

The letter-writing campaign was decided in a full meeting of the SADW board of directors. The board members agreed on asking US Congress members to act in support of media freedom in Pakistan.

Letters were sent to 45 members of the House Foreign Relations Committee and 22 members of Senate Foreign Affairs Committee as well as to the White House and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The SADW board members expressed their dismay on the government’s decision to imprison Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as a warning to other media houses, to tow the government’s line.

They said the media importance is very vital in the backdrop of the coronavirus as well as the evolving situation with regard to the Afghan talks with the Taliban. They added Pakistani media has played a vital and positive role on various instances whether it be the 9/11 terrorist attacks or negotiations with the Taliban.

However, over the last few decades, media and journalists are under attack and heinous tactics of disappearing journalists, killing them and attacks on media houses are employed, forcing media owners to fire journalists critical of the government, they added.

The SADW urged the members of the US Congress to use their influence in releasing Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and help Pakistani media serve freely in the country.

As Pakistan is the recipient of American aid and trade, the US has a lot of leverage on Pakistani policies, it said, adding the media freedom is paramount in functional democracy and must be safeguarded for the benefit of people of Pakistan.