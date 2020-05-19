Held Kashmir suffers Rs8.4bn business loss in two months

ISLAMABAD: The Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) said on Monday the coronavirus-related lockdown had dented the Valley’s economy by Rs8.4 billion in just two months.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the KTA chief patron, Farooq Ahmed Dar, released a detailed report in Srinagar, stating: “This interim calculation is based on the 60-day Covid-19 lockdown which started on March 19. The total tentative losses in the period have been calculated at Rs8.4162 billion”.

President of the trade body, Aijaz Shahdhar, said the Kashmir Economic Alliance would publish the final report on the business losses in Kashmir after the end of the lockdown in the Valley.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Press Club expressed concern over the grim situation emerging due to the Covid-19 lockdown and miseries of journalists due to non-payment of salaries.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, it said the pandemic had catapulted the entire media industry into a difficult position, adding the Covid-19 lockdown should not be used as an excuse for non-payment of salaries to the media workers.