Tories demand apology over Blackford’s tweet

EDINBURGH: The SNP’s leader at Westminster is facing calls to apologise for sharing a tweet including an expletive encouraging people not to travel to Scotland.

Ian Blackford retweeted an image of a road sign at Scotland’s border, which had been edited to say: “We’re shut. F*** off.”

Although he commented on the tweet to say it was “perhaps not the language I would use”, the Scottish Conservatives have criticised the “utterly inexcusable” post. The edited image was posted in response to news that author Neil Gaiman travelled from New Zealand to his house in Skye.

Blackford had earlier described that as “gobsmacking” amid a plea for people not to travel to the Highlands contrary to the lockdown rules. But quoting the doctored photograph, Blackford added: “Perhaps not the language I would use but for some folk perhaps it needs to be blunt before they get it!”

Reacting to the post, Scottish Tory MSP Rachael Hamilton called for an apology “for his disgraceful endorsement of such negative, aggressive and offensive language”.

She added: “No parliamentarian should be using or endorsing a tweet like this – it is utterly inexcusable. Tourism is one of our biggest industries in Scotland, we must all work towards ensuring its future.

“Scotland is still in a crisis, with tempers running pretty high so this kind of irresponsible and offensive language is only likely to inflame the situation.

“Mr Blackford knows that he is in a position of influence – his words and his tone encourage others to behave as poorly.”

A spokeswoman for Blackford said: “As Mr Blackford made clear, he did not endorse the language used in the tweet. He has consistently represented Scotland’s rural communities and tourism sector by raising their concerns about people travelling during the lockdown – perhaps the Scottish Tories should stop playing politics during a health crisis and do the same.”