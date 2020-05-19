Xi defends China’s virus response

GENEVA: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday Beijing has been "transparent" throughout the coronavirus crisis, and offered to share a vaccine as soon as one was available -- as well as $2 billion in aid. Governments including the US and Australia have called in recent weeks for an investigation into the origins of the virus, which has become a flashpoint in deteriorating tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Both US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have accused China of a lack of transparency over the issue, and repeatedly pushed the theory that the virus leaked from a Chinese maximum-security laboratory. Addressing the first-ever virtual gathering of the WHO’s annual assembly, Xi said China has "always had an open, transparent and responsible attitude," and had shared information on the virus in a timely manner.