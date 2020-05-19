SL parade scaled down after sailors contract virus

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has scaled down a low-key military parade to mark the anniversary of the end of its civil war after two sailors due to take part tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

Authorities had planned a simple ceremony for Tuesday to mark the military’s crushing of the Tamil Tiger rebels in 2009, but two sailors tested positive on Monday and several others were waiting for results, officials said.

Sri Lanka has reported 981 infections and nine deaths since the virus first hit the island -- more than half among sailors from a camp near Colombo. Health officials say, however, the spread of the virus is largely under control.

"We are going ahead with the ceremonies... but we will have a smaller number of personnel," an official told AFP. Some 150 police and a "large number of troops" were sent to quarantine following Monday’s positive tests, military sources said.