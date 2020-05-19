Celtic retain Scottish title

LONDON: Celtic were crown­ed champions for a record-equalling ninth consecutive season as the Scottish Premiership campaign was declared over on Monday.

Neil Lennon’s men were 13 points clear at the top of the table when the football season was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic in March with eight games remaining for the majority of clubs. Second-placed Rangers had a game in hand to try and cut that gap and were due to face Celtic twice more before the end of the season.

A points-per-game met­hod for determining final league placings also sees bottom club Hearts relegated.

The three leagues below the Premiership were ended over a month ago. In a meeting last week, Premiership clubs agreed finishing the season was no longer a realistic option.