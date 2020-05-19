Key recovering from ‘mini stroke’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Former England batsman Rob Key is recovering after suffering a “mini stroke”. Key revealed he needed hospital treatment when the stroke occurred at the weekend.
Alongside an Instagram selfie, the 41-year-old wrote: “Long weekend. Turns out I’ve had a mini stroke. Thanks to everyone at the Kent and Canterbury hospital especially Charlie And dr baht. Now got to eat food with no flavour and take pills #triffic.”
Key played in 15 Tests for England and made five One-Day International appearances, as well as playing in one Twenty20 game.