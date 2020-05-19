close
Tue May 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 19, 2020

Key recovering from ‘mini stroke’

Sports

AFP
May 19, 2020

LONDON: Former England batsman Rob Key is recovering after suffering a “mini stroke”. Key revealed he needed hospital treatment when the stroke occurred at the weekend.

Alongside an Instagram selfie, the 41-year-old wrote: “Long weekend. Turns out I’ve had a mini stroke. Thanks to everyone at the Kent and Canterbury hospital especially Charlie And dr baht. Now got to eat food with no flavour and take pills #triffic.”

Key played in 15 Tests for England and made five One-Day International appearances, as well as playing in one Twenty20 game.

Latest News

More From Sports