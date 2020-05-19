Spikers get cash awards

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan volleyball players, who won a silver medal in the 13th South Asian Games and bronze in the Asian Beach Games, received their cash awards on Monday.

An amount of Rs4.5 million was distributed among players namely Aimal Khan (South Asian Games captain), Mubashir Raza, Nasir Ali, Naveed M Kashif, Abdul Zaheer, Hamid Yazman, Haider Farooq, Murad Jehan, Fahad Raza, Abdullah, Muhammad Idrees and Usman. Faryad Ali, Muhammad Usman, Mazhar Hussain, Muhammad Was­eem (Beach Games captain), Afaq Khan, Zarnab Khan and Muhammad Razzaq. IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza distributed cheques among the players.