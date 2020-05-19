close
Tue May 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2020

Spikers get cash awards

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan volleyball players, who won a silver medal in the 13th South Asian Games and bronze in the Asian Beach Games, received their cash awards on Monday.

An amount of Rs4.5 million was distributed among players namely Aimal Khan (South Asian Games captain), Mubashir Raza, Nasir Ali, Naveed M Kashif, Abdul Zaheer, Hamid Yazman, Haider Farooq, Murad Jehan, Fahad Raza, Abdullah, Muhammad Idrees and Usman. Faryad Ali, Muhammad Usman, Mazhar Hussain, Muhammad Was­eem (Beach Games captain), Afaq Khan, Zarnab Khan and Muhammad Razzaq. IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza distributed cheques among the players.

Latest News

More From Sports