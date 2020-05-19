Pakistan’s Tour to England: Health, safety of players have to be ensured, says Babar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan One-Day and T20 captain Babar Azam Monday stressed the need to ensure health and safety of the cricketers while deciding on Pakistan’s tour to England under the prevailing Covid-19 threat.

In a video conference with sports scribes, Babar said Pakistan players were used to playing Test matches in front of empty seats in the UAE.

“Playing in an empty stadium is nothing new for Pakistan cricketers as we have experienced this in the UAE. There is no harm in organising matches behind closed doors till the time it is safe for everyone. Players’ health should be of utmost importance and I hope that all measures are taken to ensure health and safety of the touring squad.”

Babar expressed his gratitude to the PCB for appointing him captain for the ODIs as well. “The decision is a booster for me. I always like to accept challenges and the new appointment is also a challenge for me. I pray to Allah Almighty to help me justify my elevation as ODI captain.”

Babar said he has never felt under pressure as a captain. “I don’t think leadership will put any extra pressure on my batting. In fact, it will further sharpen my skills.”

As a leader, Babar wants to emulate Imran Khan’s aggression rather Misbahul Haq’s passive style. “The nature of my captaincy is aggressive and I want to copy Imran Khan’s leadership style,” he said.

The limited-overs captain requested critics not to compare him with Virat Kohli. “He has a different style as a batsman and I have my own. I have to perform as a batsman and a leader as well.”

When questioned on the possibility of the T20 World Cup going as planned in October in Australia, Babar said let the ICC decide the fate of the tournament.

“I hope whatever decision they take will be in the best interest of players. I am eager to lead the team in the T20 World Cup. However, the players’ health should come first.”

The stylish batsman dispelled the impression of taking dictation from outside the playing field. “On the field I take all the decisions independently. When outside, one always has discussions with the coach and other officials.”

Babar defended Rizwan Ahmed as a wicketkeeper, saying he requires time to get into full form. “He has been doing well behind the stumps. As a batsman, he has played a few gutsy innings in One-Day and Test matches. I am sure he will improve both as a batsman and wicketkeeper.”

He, however, was not in favour of inducting Sharjeel Khan into the Pakistan team after a gap of over three years. “That would be unjust at this point of time. He needs regular cricket at domestic level as he is working on his fitness. Once he attains the required standard we will back his inclusion in the team.”

The right-handed batsman also supported the idea of players’ training in a safe environment. “I know England players have started training with some necessary SOPs. We will soon be doing the same. We need to get into top shape for the England series,” Babar said.