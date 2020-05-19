148 POs held

Rawalpindi: In crackdown on criminals and proclaimed offenders (POs) as many as 148 proclaimed offenders have been arrested in Rawalpindi region during last 15 days.

Among the detainee 148 proclaimed offenders include 16 criminals of most wanted list A of heinous crimes.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police also arrested 97 drug dealers and registered 93 cases of drug smuggling and also recovered 48kg of Charas, 3kg of opium and 623 bottles of liquor from the possession of drug pushers in 15 days of May 2020.

Meanwhile, 94 cases were also registered agai­nst 99 culprits reportedly on account of aerial firing charges, display of arms on social media and for possession of illegal arms.

Police also recovered 73 pistols of 30mm, six rifles of 12mm, two Kalashnikovs, one rifle, one mouser and huge cache of ammunition from the detainee culprits in last 15 days of May 2020.

Meanwhile, 90 cases were registered against kite sellers and 99 culprits were arrested reportedly for violation of kite flying act. Police also recovered kites more than 13,000/ and 400 metal kite twines from the detainee kite sellers.

While 16 cases were registered against gamblers and subsequently 91 gamblers were arrested and police also recovered betting amount of worth Rs.2.5Lac and also seized 62 mobile phones and 05 motorcycles. CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis said police crackdown against criminals will be keep continued in wake of Coronavirus pandemic adding that Rawalpindi Police is committed and dedicated to ensure law and order situation in the city.