2 impersonators arrested, policing equipment recovered

Islamabad: Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested two persons impersonating themselves as police officials during checking in area of Sabzi Mandi police station besides recovery of revolving lights and police caps from them, a police spokesman said.

He said that DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed had categorically ordered all zonal police officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted special police teams of CIA wing to arrest the criminal elements.

One of the police team under supervision of DSP Hakim Khan headed by Inspector Shams-ul Akbar along with ASI other officials was conducting checking in area of PS Sabzi Mandi when it stopped a car for checking.

The police team recovered police revolving light and caps from the car and arrested two accused identified as Khalil Ahmed S/o Noor Ahmed resident of Ayub Park District Okara and Muhammad Arshad s/o Khadam Hussain resident of Nankana Sab.

Case has been register against them at Sabzi Mandi police station and further investigation is underway from them. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance of police team.