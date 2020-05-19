Ministry to launch SMS system for teleschool

Islamabad : Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will be launching a two-way SMS system ‘8228’' coming week for teleschool to improve communication with the public.

According to the sources in ministry of education, the SMS system has been developed in collaboration with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), National Technology Council (NTC) and other telecom companies. The aim of the SMS service will be to improve the teleschool, improve communication with parents and the public through SMS system, it added.

The steps was taken under the Prime Minister’s vision of Digital Pakistan Reforms.

They said that the initiative was being taken as Education Ministry was keen to achieve digitisation of education system in Pakistan. Teleschool was winning praise not only in Pakistan but abroad as well, they added.