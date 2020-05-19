Govt urged to resolve issues of flour mills

Islamabad : Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed Monday urged the government to take immediate measures for accepting the demands of flour mills owners in order to avert any flour crisis in the country.

He said this while talking to a delegation of flour mills owners that called on him led by Central Executive Member of Flour Mills Association Sheikh Tariq Sadiq.

The delegation apprised him of the issues being faced by the flour millers due to some policies of the Punjab government.

Muhammad Ahmed said that due to the strike and closure of flour mills, flour crisis would emerge while large number of workers would lose their jobs and people would also face difficulties.

He said the flour crisis would also enhance prices of flour leading to more miseries for the common man.

He appealed to the government to resolve issues of flour mills on priority basis.

Speaking at the occasion, Sheikh Tariq Sadiq also urged the Punjab government to resolve the issues of flour mills owners.

They said that previously, the government was buying wheat while private parties and flour mills were also allowed to buy wheat.

However, this time under the pretext of anti-hoarding ordinance, raids were being conducted due to which wheat was not coming to wheat markets.

Muhammad Ahmed said those farmers who want to sell wheat to mills, their wheat was also confiscated during transportation and included in the government stock. He said that due to raids and confiscation, farmers have also stocked wheat and this situation has led to increase in price of wheat up to Rs1800 per 40Kg in Rawalpindi/Islamabad.

He said that in previous years, private parties and flour mills were allowed to buy sufficient quantity of wheat, but government was also getting 2 lac ton wheat per day.

Meanwhile, The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has demanded of the Punjab Government that the issues of Flour Mills Association be resolved immediately. The strike will lead to severe shortage of flour.

RCCI President Saboor Malik, in a statement said that in the event of a lockdown situation, the unavailability of flour will only aggravate the problem for the masses. The government must realize the gravity of the situation. He said that other sectors are also linked with flour. Shortage will lead to a storm of inflation.

RCCI President further added that the barriers faced by the flour mills regarding procurement and stock of wheat should be removed. He said that philanthropists were distributing rations to the deserving people across the country and the strike and flour shortage would also affect relief work.