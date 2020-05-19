close
Tue May 19, 2020
May 19, 2020

Online summer camp to be held in June

Islamabad

May 19, 2020

Islamabad : Pakistan Science Club (PSC) has called all the young makers to get free online training at its Online Family STEAM camp while staying at home with Family Camp.

The camp is free of cost and sponsored by ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF).

Online Family STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) Summer Camp is an engaging, learning and healthy experience for students of different age groups ranging between (8-14) to be held on June 1. The parents of the participating children can also accompany their children during the camp.

The Family STEM Camp session-II theme is ‘Be A Maker.’

The aspiring children can register through visiting https://paksc.org/onlinecamp During the current situation of self-isolation and global pandemic, Pakistan Science Club was determined to provide quality time to young ones and teens.

