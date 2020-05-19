Message advises caution against COVID-19

Islamabad : At a time when the lockdown has been eased and the country is adjusting itself to a new normal, Pakistan’s leading biscuit manufacturer, EBM, through its mega-brand, Sooper, has launched a public service message urging people to continue to exercise caution in order to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from the virus. The message arrives at a crucial time, prompting people to play their part in the fight against this threat by implementing protective practices in their daily routines.

Featuring some of the country’s most influential celebrities such as Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Hareem Farooq, Wasim Akram, Adnan Siddiqui, Faisal Kapadia, and Bilal Masood, Sooper has approached the problem with a resilient spirit by accepting the inevitable shift in our way of life as a result of Coronavirus and talking about it in a meaningful manner.

This is not the first time EBM has stepped up to help with efforts against the virus. The organization recently launched a Rs350 million COVID-19 Relief and Response Fund to help uplift the lives of people most affected by the pandemic. From contributions made to help bolster the federal and provincial governments’ efforts, directly working with reputed NGOs and facilitating healthcare workers to helping individuals belonging to some of the most vulnerable segments of society, EBM went the extra mile in its initiative to help fight against the spread of COVID-19. The video message has been launched on all digital and electronic media platforms with the aim of educating viewers on the best practices to adopt during this pandemic.