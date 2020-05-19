Another healthcare worker dies: Over 100 workers test positive in Pindi

Islamabad : Another healthcare service provider, an operation theatre technician who had served at Maternal and Child Health Care Centre (MCH) at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences died of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 here at PIMS on Monday.

It is important that at least two doctors, one from Rawalpindi district and one from the federal capital have already died of COVID-19 though almost all the healthcare facilities including those designated for treatment of coronavirus illness have been continuously facing severe shortage of personal protective equipment (PPEs).

Zafar Mahmood, resident of District Attock who was Principal OT Technician in BPS-17 was admitted to the PIMS isolation ward on May 3. He was on ventilator for 15 days. He was also a patient of pollen allergy and blood pressure. He was tested positive for COVID-19 at PIMS.

Zafar who was over 50 years of age served in healthcare for over 30 years breathed his last on Monday afternoon. He was posted at MCH at PIMS.

It is worth mentioning here that well over 100 healthcare service providers including over 22 doctors and 38 nurses have already been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district according to the district health department yet the healthcare facilities in the region are still facing severe shortage of PPEs.