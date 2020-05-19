Aamir Ashraf appointed Health Secretary

Islamabad : Aamir Ashraf Khawaja, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, has been posted as Secretary of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, confirms a notification issued here on Monday. Aamir Khawaja was previously posted as OSD in the Establishment Division.

Moreover, Dr. Tanveer Ahmed Qureshi, a BS-21 officer who was serving as Additional Secretary In-Charge of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, has been transferred and directed to report to the Establishment Division with immediate effect.