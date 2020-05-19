PIMA criticises govt for easing lockdown

Islamabad : Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has expressed great concerns over the situation of crowd in markets and on the streets after the government announced the lifting of a so-called lockdown, which was already only partial and ineffective to a larger extent.

In a statement on Monday, President PIMA Islamabad Dr Iftikhar Burney states that the current situation and the religious processions held on the 21st of Ramazan multiplying the risk of exponential spread of Corona infection in a matter of days may put the public health at the verge of disaster.

The doctors’ fraternity is extremely concerned about the way processions of ‘Youm e Ali’ were taken out against the repeated warnings from all doctors’ organizations across the country and even worldwide. No SOPs were followed and there was blatant disregard of social distancing. This has put at risk not only the health of the people in procession but also the community in large. There is now a serious danger of exponential spread of COVID-19. PIMA criticized government on easing the lockdown without any planning and discipline. PIMA appealed government to review its decision of lifting lockdown immediately or ease out only with application of highly scientific strategy or get prepared for the worst God forbid.