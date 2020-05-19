Seven die of COVID-19 in twin cities

Rawalpindi : At least, seven patients have died of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last two days taking total number of deaths so far reported from the region to 77 while another 84 patients have been tested positive for the disease in last 24 hours taking tally to 2533 on Monday.

Six of the seven patients died in the region in last two days were from Rawalpindi district including one 42-year old patient and one 54-year old patient while the rest four were over 60 years of age. Three of the six patients died on Saturday were residents of Potohar Town, Tehsil Kahuta and Taxila while the three died in last 24 hours were residents of Rawal Town and cantonment board area in town.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that death of another three patients die of COVID-19 in last 24 hours from the district has taken the total number of deaths from Rawalpindi to 69 while one patient died of the illness on Monday at PIMS was employee of MCH at PIMS. As many as 34 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness in Rawalpindi taking total number of patients so far confirmed to 1536 of which 340 have been discharged after treatment while 384 are undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district including Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Pakistan Red Crescent Society Rawalpindi, a field hospital at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex and Holy Family Hospital.

Another 742 confirmed cases of the disease have been in isolation at their homes in the district while number of persons who have been under quarantine at their homes reached 2064 on Monday, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’. He added that as many as 742 persons have so far completed 14-day quarantine period at their homes in the district. To a query, he said the virus has so far affected well over 100 healthcare service providers in the district.

Meanwhile, another 50 patients have been tested positive in ICT in last 24 hours taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from ICT to 997 of which 113 have so far recovered while eight died of the disease though the eighth death, death of an OT technician at PIMS was not displayed on the dashboard till filing of this report.