LCCI seeks tax relief

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has sought massive relief in taxes, reduction in energy tariff and several other concessions from the government in the budget 2020/2021, a statement said on Monday.

The chamber has sought such concessions, which would roll back all the reforms introduced in the last two decades. Coming from a top trade body, the proposals depict the selfish nature of businessmen, seeking favours that were never available when the governments had resources available with them.

Despite being cash-starved, the present government announced a pandemic relief package worth Rs1.2 trillion and earmarked larger amount than the poor to facilitate trade and industry.

Other than massive relief in taxes, reduction in energy tariff, the LCCI sought soft loans to pay salaries by businesses, interest-free loans for traders and reducing the policy rate to 5 percent. The proposals forwarded, if accepted, would reduce revenues drastically and leave the government with no resources to look after the poor who have been devastated by the pandemic.

The government should bear the complete salary expense of businesses across all sectors for a period of six months with a payback period of two years.

LCCI has also demanded the government to give sales tax exemption on all equipment imported for balancing and modernisation. Power rates be reduced to 7.5 US cents/unit and power bills should be deferred for six months.