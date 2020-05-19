NJHP crosses 8bln units mark

LAHORE: State-of-the-art 969MW Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHP) achieved yet another milestone, as its contribution to the National Grid crossed 8 billion mark, said spokesperson of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

In terms of revenue, the spokesperson said, “Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project has yielded more than Rs80 billion of hydel electricity into the National Grid with efficient operation of the project by Neelum-Jhelum and WAPDA engineers and staff under tiring conditions.”

The project, satisfactorily meeting the design capacity energy production, achieved this landmark despite shelling by India from across the Line of Control during July and October 2019, he said.

This cross border shelling interrupted the working at the project, which forced evacuation of the Chinese workers from the site, which also continues to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

NJHP, one of the engineering marvels, has been constructed in very difficult mountainous terrain, being 90 percent underground. The project comprised of a weir (dam), underground water way system of 52km long tunnels, an underground power house, and a switch yard. The project, having four generating units of 242.25MW capacity each, started electricity generation with commissioning of its first unit in April 2018. The project attained its maximum installed generation of 969MW on August 14, 2018 with commissioning of its all four units.