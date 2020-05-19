Gold prices up Rs2,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs2,000/tola with a surge in the international market on Monday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates in the local market increased to Rs97,000/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs1,715 to Rs83,162.

In the international market, gold prices surged $43/ounce to $1,762/ounce.

Local jewelers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs8,000/tola, compared with gold rates in the Dubai market.