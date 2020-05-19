Govt seeks advices to address fundamental problems in tax system

ISLAMABAD: The government is seeking advices from experts to address the fundamental problems in the tax collection system ahead of the budget announcement for the next fiscal year of 2020/21, finance adviser said on Monday.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Hafeez Shaikh appreciated the works done for gathering data across the country from selected markets and from different chambers of commerce and industry.

“The basic purpose of this exercise is to consult experts to seek suggestions and insights so that the fundamental problems of the tax collection system in the country could be effectively addressed,” he said, addressing a meeting. The meeting discussed proposals on improving the tax structure of the country with the help of effective data gathering and reconciliation mechanism.

“We are preparing the next budget, we should be more vigilant, practical and analyse the opportunities and challenges offered by the current environment,” he added.

Pakistan’s tax collection stands around 60 percent below its potential, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The country excessively relies on tax collection on imports and collects around 50 percent revenues at import stage, including customs duty, withholding tax, general sales tax, additional customs duty and regulatory duty.

Tax to GDP ratio continued to fall at 10 percent of GDP last fiscal year from 11.6 percent in the preceding fiscal year. The tax collection would further decline in the current fiscal year as two-month long lockdown after coronavirus worsened the already poor performance of the tax authorities. The revenue growth remained negative as the collection declined from Rs3.8 trillion in 2017/18 to Rs3.8 trillion in 2018/19.

The government is making last-ditch efforts to convince the IMF to set the Federal Board of Revenue’s annual tax collection target in the range of Rs4.8 trillion as against the earlier indicated target of Rs5.1 trillion. Pakistan is currently under a $6 billion extended fund facility program of the IMF.

Finance adviser said the government is ready to listen to all stakeholders to prepare a budget, which is according to the need of the prevailing economic circumstances and innovative in providing solutions to the structural problems of the economy. He asked experts to firm up the proposals in concise and doable manner and share the draft as early as possible with the ministry “so that these proposals could be well incorporated in the upcoming budget”.

The adviser directed the Federal Board of Revenue to collect data through multiple sources that may be best used for effective budget making exercise.