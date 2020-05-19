Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee ended lower against the dollar in the interbank currency market on Monday, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 160.37 to the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 160.09.

In the open market, the local currency also lost value to end at 161 versus the greenback. It had finished at 160.80 on Friday.

Dealers said the currency lost grounds, as dollar demand from corporate outpaced remittance flows from Pakistani workers living abroad.

“Dollar buying from some firms and importers to settle bills before Eid holidays has pushed the greenback demand up,” a dealer said.

The forex market will remain closed from May 22 to 27 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Dealers expect the currency to trade around the current levels this week.

Analysts see growing risk of another round of currency devaluation due to declining exports and remittance inflows.

A slowdown in the economic activity in the developed world amid low global oil prices can have serious implications on Pakistan’s external account position, according to a brokerage report.

“Declining export earnings and remittance inflows, down 47 percent and 5.5 percent month-on-month in April, risk another round of devaluation.

The Pak rupee might depreciate by another 4 to 6 percent against the dollar by June 2020,” an analyst in a report issued by Alfalah Securities said.