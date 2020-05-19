Babar praying coronavirus won’t scupper World Cup

KARACHI: World number one Twenty20 batsman Babar Azam said Monday he was praying the coronavirus pandemic would not scupper his first T20 World Cup as Pakistan skipper.

Australia are due to host the seventh Twenty20 World Cup in October and November but organisers face challenges of providing appropriate bio-security and quarantine measures for 15 international teams.

Lingering travel restrictions could also hit the event, where forty-five matches are scheduled to be played in seven cities. “It will be my first World Cup as skipper so I am praying for it and keeping fingers crossed,” Babar said in a virtual press conference.

The International Cricket Council will discuss the event at its board meeting in Dubai next week. Babar said he would not mind if cricket was played in closed stadiums, without fans.

“It would be tough to play without fans because they cheer along and back you up, but who knows better than Pakistan how to play without crowds,” said Babar. Pakistan were forced to play before sparse or no crowds in the UAE, their neutral ground, in the aftermath of the 2009 attack against a visiting Sri Lanka team in Lahore.

International cricket returned gradually to Pakistan from 2015 but it was only last year that the side managed to stage a Test at home after a gap of ten years. The One-day International captain also vowed to improve Pakistan’s rankings.

“We are now fourth in Twenty20, sixth in ODIs and seventh in Tests which is not acceptable and I want to see improvements in that,” he said. Pakistan topped the Twenty20 rankings from January 2018 to until last week.

Babar said that he is happy to receive the responsibility of captaincy and he is thankful of the PCB for trusting him with the important responsibility, adding that he wants to follow in former captain Imran Khan’s footsteps and embrace controlled aggression. “I would like to go with what I have learnt that is attacking. So, I would like to follow Imran Khan style of captaincy,” he said.

“As captain, you have to learn to be cool. You have to take players with you as well as planning with them against other teams.”While speaking about players discarded from the central contracts, Babar said that they were still in contention for selection. Pacers Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali were left out of the central contracts announced by the PCB.