Two youths martyred, Indian soldier killed in IOK

JAMMU: In occupied Kashmir, two Kashmiri youth were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Doda district of Jammu region Sunday. Indian police however claimed that the youth were killed during an encounter with the troops in Posta Potra area of Gundana, 26 km from Doda town. Earlier, an Indian soldier was killed in an attack during the operation in the same area. Indian Army spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand claimed that the soldier was killed during a gun-battle which broke out between Indian troops and a freedom fighter. SSP Manoj Sheeri said the operation was going on till the filing of this report.