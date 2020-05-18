Flour mills in 3 provinces go on strike against govt policy

LAHORE: The Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) has formally announced shut down of wheat-grinding operations in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan from next working day, Monday. Speaking at a press conference, PFMA Chairman Asim Raza strongly criticised authorities for seizing wheat and sealing the mills in Punjab, saying authorised private buyers were not being allowed to buy wheat from the open market. The flour mills owners are being intimidated by disrupting the working of grinding units and lodging of cases against the owners, he alleged.

He warned that there would be shortage of flour and its prices would skyrocket in the coming weeks if the present polices continued.

The flour price is already on the rise as millers earlier increased the prices of 20kg bag by Rs20. As a result, the new price of 20kg stands at Rs825. The price of flour might increase by another Rs30 to 40 per 20kg bag after Eid if private sector was not allowed to buy wheat from the market.

It may be noted that price of wheat and flour had always decreased during the wheat harvesting season. Short supply of wheat and flour had also never been a case during the procurement campaign. But, this year the unprecedented situation cropped up, thanks to the provincial government policies.

In order to iron out differences earlier on Sunday, two groups of flour mill owners separately held talks with the provincial authorities, but they failed to reach consensus on the key issues.

Later, the ruling group announced going on strike over the raids conducted by the Food Department and the district administration. The PFMA office-bearers said that the flour mills had not been permitted to maintain stock for meeting requirements of even two days.

The wheat is currently available at around Rs1,600-1,800 per 40kg in the open market against official price of Rs1,400, said PFMA Punjab Zone Chairman Abdul Rauf Mukhtar. He said the government was forcing them to sell flour at comparatively much lower price in the market which was not possible. The upward trend in flour price was the direct result of increase in wheat prices, he said adding that monopolistic policies of the Food Department had negatively impacted dynamics of wheat trade in the price.

Meanwhile, Senior & Food Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan said the provincial government would enhance wheat storage quota of flour mills soon. He said the Food Department had so far procured 3.6 million metric tonnes of wheat, which was the highest quantity of wheat procured during the last three years. He added that the department would be able to achieve the biggest target of 4.5 million metric tonnes, set in the history of Punjab.

Abdul Aleem expressed his satisfaction that Punjab, the largest province of the country, was going to complete the important task as a result of excellent teamwork and as soon as the target was achieved, wheat storage quota of flour mills would be increased accordingly.

Aleem Khan said that large-scale operation against hoarders across the province had also had a positive impact on wheat procurement and eased the target of wheat subsequently. He said the procurement of 36 lakh metric tonnes of wheat achieved so far was good news, which would not cause any shortage of wheat and flour in Punjab in the coming days. He expressed hope that the officers of the Food Department would continue working with the same dedication and hard work and devote their energies to improve the department functioning.

The Punjab senior minister said that strict action had been ordered by him against hoarders for which help was also being sought from the district administration and other agencies concerned.

The minister commended the officers of Punjab Food Department on the success of the wheat procurement drive and assured them of his full cooperation.