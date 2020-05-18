Cases, fatalities rise as SOPs least heeded

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus continues to take its toll on more and more people across the country benefiting from their indifference to the health protocols set by the federal government.

As the lockdown has eased further, public disregard for the health protocols has increased more, with people wearing no facemasks and maintaining no social distancing. The government’s warning of slapping fine on those violating the SOPs has gone unheeded.

The number of confirmed cases and fatalities in Pakistan rose to 41,165 and 895 respectively on Sunday.

Of the total 41,165 confirmed cases, Sindh reported 16,377 cases, Punjab 14,584, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 6,061, Balochistan 2,544, Islamabad Capital Territory 947, Gilgit-Baltistan 540, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 112.

Of 895 death, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 318 deaths, Sindh 268, Balochistan 36, Gilgit-Baltistan 4, Punjab 252, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 7 and AJK 1.

Meanwhile, death of seven more patients on Sunday raised the toll to 252 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus raced to 14,584 with the addition of 383 new infections in the province.

As many as 191 new cases were reported from Lahore, 47 in Faisalabad, 43 in Multan, 34 Rawalpindi, 20 each in Dera Ghazi Khan and Gujranwala, six in Sahiwal, five Kasur, three Hafizabad, two each in Rahim Yar Khan, Narowal and Nankana Sahib and one each in Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Okara, Sargodha, Jhelum, Lodhran, Khanewal and Khushab.

Out of total Covid-19 patients in Punjab so far, 1,926 are preachers of Tablighi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims returning from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 11,804 citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

As per spokesperson of corona monitoring room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 163,466 tests had been performed in the province. Out of those, he said, 14,584 had been tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 took 13 more lives in KP on Sunday, taking the toll to 318. Also, 214 more people were tested positive bringing the total number of positive cases to 6,061.

Of 13 fatalities, eight were reported from Peshawar, two from Swat, and one each from Swabi, Kohat and Karak. It was the first fatality from coronavirus in Karak district. Peshawar is still ahead of all other cities in the country with human losses and the number of people tested positive.

It has lost 187 people so far. Peshawar also reported 67 new positive cases on Sunday.

As of today May 17, the case fatality rate in Pakistan was 2.17 as compared to Saturday’s 2.15 with confirmed cases, 40151 that is 352 new confirmed cases, and 873 deaths, with 39 new fatalities.

The case fatality rate in KP was 5.24 as compared to yesterday's 5.21 (the highest in the country) (confirmed cases: 6061 that is 214 new confirmed cases, deaths: 318 that is 13 new deaths which is still the most in the country).

The case fatality rate in Peshawar was 7.79 compared to Saturday's 7.67 (the highest in any city of Pakistan) (confirmed cases: 2398 that is 67 new confirmed cases, deaths: 187 that is 08 new deaths which is still the most in the province).

The Case Fatality Rate slightly increased in Pakistan as compared to yesterday and it again increased in KP & Peshawar as compared to yesterday.

Up to 39 deaths have been reported in last 24 hours in Pakistan and 13 of them are from KP which means KP has contributed 33% of the total deaths occurred in the country in last 24 hours, whereas Peshawar alone has contributed 8 deaths among the overall deaths occurred in the country in the last 24 hours.

It means Peshawar has contributed 21% of the total deaths, which occurred during the last 24 hours. The situation is dismal and bleak in KP in general and in Peshawar in particular.

According to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, 787 cases were recorded in the province in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 16,377.

He said there were 11,891 patients under treatment in the province now, adding that 4,209 patients had recovered.

Meanwhile, according to a notification issued by the home department of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Sunday suspended all exemptions granted earlier under a softening of restrictions in the wake of an "escalating spread of coronavirus in the region and dangerous levels of increase in the number of patients".

It has been notified that the new policy shall come into effect at midnight, May 18 and will remain in effect for the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Gilgit-Baltistan health department has reported 13 more cases, taking the tally of infected to 540.

On a positive note, 20 more recoveries were reporting, bringing the total number to 368.

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani has said that the provincial government has launched an interest-free (qarz-e-hasana) scheme for the financial assistance of daily wage workers who have been affected by the lockdown.

"Easy conditions, easy installments, free of interest," wrote Shahwani.