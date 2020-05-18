Three bodies of addicts found in Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Three bodies were found in different areas of the metropolis Sunday. A 50-year-old man, another 60-year-old man and a 58-year-old man were recovered dead from Shafiqbad, Bhati Gate and Data Darbar respectively. Police claimed that all the three were addicts who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Bodies were shifted to the morgue for autopsy.