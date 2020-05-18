close
Mon May 18, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2020

Three bodies of addicts found in Lahore

National

LAHORE: Three bodies were found in different areas of the metropolis Sunday. A 50-year-old man, another 60-year-old man and a 58-year-old man were recovered dead from Shafiqbad, Bhati Gate and Data Darbar respectively. Police claimed that all the three were addicts who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Bodies were shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

