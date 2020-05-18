Shopkeeper shot dead over monetary dispute

FAISALABAD: A shopkeeper was shot dead over a monetary dispute in the jurisdiction of Sadr police.

According to police, Shaukat Ali, 50, of Chak 240/RB had a monetary dispute with Aslam. After an altercation, Aslam and his brothers allegedly shot at and injured Shaukat Ali. The injured was rushed to a hospital where he died.

12 power pilferers caught: Fesco task force claimed to have caught 12 power pilferers in various parts of the region.

According to Fesco sources, the special task force checked electricity meters of consumers at night and caught 12 power thieves. The force checked 8,086 power connections this month and detected 12 sites where power was being stolen. Therefore, the Fesco teams removed their electricity supply meters and issued detection bills of 90,705 units by imposing a fine of Rs114.9 million. Reports have been lodged in police stations concerned for the registration of cases against the accused under electricity theft act, spokesman added.