2 youth martyred, Indian soldier killed in IOK operation

JAMMU: In Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) two Kashmiri youth were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Doda district of Jammu region on Sunday.

Indian police however claimed that the youth were killed during an encounter with the troops in Posta-Potra area of Gundana 26 kilometer from Doda town.

Earlier, an Indian soldier was killed in an attack during the operation in the same area. Indian Army Spokesperson Lt. Col. Devender Anand claimed that the soldier was killed during a gun battle which broke out between Indian troops and a Mujahideen.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manoj Sheeri said that the operation was going on till last reports came in.