Ghani, Abdullah reach power-sharing deal

KABUL: After months of dispute, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah signed a power-sharing deal on Sunday to end the feud that had plunged the country into political crisis.

"Doctor Abdullah will lead the National Reconciliation High Commission and members of his team will be included in the cabinet," Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for Ghani, wrote on Twitter.

The breakthrough comes as Afghanistan battles a series of crises, including a rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus and surging militant violence that saw dozens killed in brutal attacks last week.

Abdullah had previously served as Afghanistan's "chief executive" under an earlier power-sharing deal, but lost that post after he was defeated in a presidential election that incumbent Ghani, a former World Bank economist, won in September amid claims of fraud.

Abdullah, an ophthalmologist, declared himself president and held his own swearing-in ceremony on March 9, the day Ghani was re-installed as president.

On Sunday the two rivals agreed on a new power-sharing deal, which experts feel could help pull Afghanistan out of the political crisis.

The agreement names Abdullah to lead future peace talks with the Taliban, who have already signed a landmark accord with Washington to pave the way for the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan.

Pakistan welcomed the signing of an agreement between political leaders in Kabul regarding formation of inclusive government and High Council of National Reconciliation.

At this critical juncture, it is vitally important that all Afghan leaders work together constructively in the supreme interest of the Afghan people and help bring lasting peace and stability to the country affected by decades of violence and conflict, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement. She said this was imperative also for being able to effectively respond to the formidable challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

The spokesperson said the US-Taliban Peace Agreement had created a historic opportunity, which must be seized by all Afghan stakeholders to advance the goals of peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. She said it was critical that the Intra-Afghan negotiations commenced at the earliest, culminating in a comprehensive and inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

Pakistan urged all Afghan parties to honour their respective commitments, work with perseverance and sense of common purpose, and also guard against the machinations of any spoilers, from within and without.

While reaffirming our abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, Pakistan reiterates its commitment to continue to support a peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and its neighbours, the spokesperson added.

Pakistan on Sunday welcomed the signing of an agreement between political leaders in Kabul regarding formation of inclusive government and High Council of National Reconciliation.

At this critical juncture, it is vitally important that all Afghan leaders work together constructively in the supreme interest of the Afghan people and help bring lasting peace and stability to the country affected by decades of violence and conflict, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

She said this was imperative also for being able to effectively respond to the formidable challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

The spokesperson said the US-Taliban Peace Agreement had created a historic opportunity, which must be seized by all Afghan stakeholders to advance the goals of peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

She said it was critical that the Intra-Afghan negotiations commenced at the earliest, culminating in a comprehensive and inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan. Pakistan urged all Afghan parties to honour their respective commitments, work with perseverance and sense of common purpose, and also guard against the machinations of any spoilers, from within and without. While reaffirming our abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, Pakistan reiterates its commitment to continue to support a peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and its neighbours, the spokesperson added.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed a power-sharing deal signed by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah, and pressed for a political settlement to end surging militant violence.

“Secretary Pompeo congratulated the two leaders for reaching an agreement on inclusive governance for Afghanistan,” Pompeo´s spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

She added that Pompeo “regretted the time lost” during a bitter months-long feud that plunged the country into political crisis.

“He reiterated that the priority for the United States remains a political settlement to end the conflict and welcomed the commitment by the two leaders to act immediately in support of prompt entry into intra-Afghan negotiations,” the statement added. Sunday´s breakthrough sees Abdullah heading peace talks with the Taliban, as Afghanistan struggles with a rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus and brutal attacks that saw dozens killed last week. Experts hope the agreement will help put Afghanistan on the road to greater stability.

Abdullah served as Afghanistan´s “chief executive” under an earlier power-sharing arrangement, but lost that post after he was defeated in a presidential election that incumbent Ghani — a former World Bank economist — won in September amid claims of fraud.

Abdullah, an ophthalmologist, declared himself president and held his own swearing-in ceremony on March 9, the day Ghani was re-installed as president.