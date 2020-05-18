Cases, fatalities rise as SOPs least heeded

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus continues to take its toll on more and more people across the country benefiting from their indifference to the health protocols set by the federal government.

As the lockdown has eased further, public disregard for the health protocols has increased more, with people wearing no facemasks and maintaining no social distancing. The government’s warning of slapping fine on those violating the SOPs has gone unheeded.

The number of confirmed cases and fatalities in Pakistan rose to 41,165 and 895 respectively on Sunday.

Of the total 41,165 confirmed cases, Sindh reported 16,377 cases, Punjab 14,584, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 6,061, Balochistan 2,544, Islamabad Capital Territory 947, Gilgit-Baltistan 540, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 112. Of 895 death, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 318 deaths, Sindh 268, Balochistan 36, Gilgit-Baltistan 4, Punjab 252, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 7 and AJK 1.

Meanwhile, death of seven more patients on Sunday raised the toll to 252 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus raced to 14,584 with the addition of 383 new infections in the province. As many as 191 new cases were reported from Lahore, 47 in Faisalabad, 43 in Multan, 34 Rawalpindi, 20 each in Dera Ghazi Khan and Gujranwala, six in Sahiwal, five Kasur, three Hafizabad, two each in Rahim Yar Khan, Narowal and Nankana Sahib and one each in Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Okara, Sargodha, Jhelum, Lodhran, Khanewal and Khushab.

Out of total Covid-19 patients in Punjab so far, 1,926 are preachers of Tablighi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims returning from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 11,804 citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

As per spokesperson of corona monitoring room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 163,466 tests had been performed in the province. Out of those, he said, 14,584 had been tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, COVID-19 took 13 more lives in KP on Sunday, taking the toll to 318. Also, 214 more people were tested positive bringing the total number of positive cases to 6,061.

Of 13 fatalities, eight were reported from Peshawar, two from Swat, and one each from Swabi, Kohat and Karak. It was the first fatality from coronavirus in Karak district. Peshawar is still ahead of all other cities in the country with human losses and the number of people tested positive.

It has lost 187 people so far. Peshawar also reported 67 new positive cases on Sunday.

As of today May 17, the case fatality rate in Pakistan was 2.17 as compared to Saturday’s 2.15 with confirmed cases, 40151 that is 352 new confirmed cases, and 873 deaths, with 39 new fatalities.