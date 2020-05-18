NA Speaker thanks nation for praying for his recovery

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar thanked Almighty Allah for being recovered and recovering of his children after testing negative for COVID-19.

“I wanted also to thanks the nation for praying for me and my children recovery from COVID-19,” he said in a video message on Sunday. Asad Qaisar vowed to continue to serve the poor and vulnerable people of Pakistan. “During this ailment, I realise that there is a need to do for Almighty Allah before returning to Almighty Allah,” he said.

He sought apology from all those whom if he hurts them and also pardon those who feels they were hurt by him.

“I think that nation could compete with this virus as it was a difficult time and precautionary measures were needed to take to avoid it as you don’t know who was near to him was a carrier of it,” he said.

He appealed the nation to follow and adopt the precautionary measures to remain safe from coronavirus. “I Spent 22 days with it and I had to take 10 more days for medical restraint and not to have any meeting in these 10-days,” he said.

National Assembly Speaker said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking the actions with responsibility and wisely.