Gill meets Buzdar, discusses virus, media relations

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Sunday and discussed the coronavirus public awareness campaign.

Relations with the media and national political situation were also discussed in detail during the meeting.

The chief minister told the PM special assistant that the provincial government was serving masses in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the premier was well aware of the pain the public was suffering from currently, and the world was appreciative of the Covid-19 strategy adopted by him. He said the provincial government was distributing financial help among the corona-hit families in Punjab.

Dr Gill said that the entire provincial machinery appeared fully active to deal with the situation arising out of the virus pandemic. He appreciated the Punjab government measures for saving people from the pandemic and providing them relief.

The PM’s special assistant called upon all provinces to shun politics and execute their responsibilities of welfare of people during the current difficult times.