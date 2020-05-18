Chohan wants Shahbaz name on ECL

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has demanded the federal government put opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif’s name on the exit control list (ECL) after the revelations made by the NAB regarding his corruption. In a statement issued on Sunday, he said the Nawaz-Leaguers had to answer the questions, raised by Shahzad Akbar on the basis of NAB investigation, concerning the corruption of their leader Shahbaz Sharif.