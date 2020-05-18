close
Mon May 18, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2020

Clarification

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Spokesman of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has clarified the two sentences of interview of Adviser to Prime Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan and said the drafting of two sentences change the meanings of remarks.

Spokesman said the interview should be read in the contextual. In the meanwhile, Advisor to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awn has started consultation to fulfil the constitutional obligation of completion of 130 working days of the National Assembly before the month of August.

