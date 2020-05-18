‘Wheat procured so far highest quantity in three years’

LAHORE: Punjab Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the Food Department has so far procured 3.4 million metric tonne wheat which is the highest quantity of wheat procured during the last three years.

He said, “We will be able to achieve the biggest target of 4.5 million metric tonne wheat set in the history of Punjab.” In his tweet on Sunday, Aleem Khan expressed his satisfaction that Punjab, the largest province of the country, is going to complete the important task as a result of excellent teamwork. As soon as the target is achieved, wheat storage quota of flour mills will be increased accordingly.

He said that large-scale operations against hoarders across the province have also had a positive impact on wheat procurement and eased it to achieve the target. He said that the procurement of 3.6 million metric tonne wheat is good news.

The senior minister expressed hope that the officers of the Food Department would continue to work with the same dedication and devote their energies to make the department better. He said that strict action has been ordered by him against the hoarders across the province for which help has also been sought from the district administration and other agencies concerned.

Aleem Khan assured in his tweet that better food facilities will be provided to the people of Punjab and there will be no shortage of wheat or flour, In Sha Allah. He commended the officers of Punjab Food Department on the success of the wheat procurement drive and assured them of his full cooperation.