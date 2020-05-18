Punjab govt to issue SOPs for Jumatul Wida, Eid prayers

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to issue SOPs for congregational prayers of Jumatul Wida (last Friday of Ramzan) and Eidul Fitr besides ensuring strict implementation of anti-coronavirus measures at the shopping malls and intercity public transport.

The decision was taken at a meeting presided over by Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat to review the administrative affairs and situation in the wake of coronavirus. Provincial Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir and other officers concerned attended the meeting whereas secretaries of health departments, divisional commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs) joined it through video link.

Lauding the chief secretary, IG and their team members on behalf of the chief minister, Raja Basharat said that performance of all civil and police officers was praiseworthy on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (RA). He expressed hope that the officers would continue work with the same passion and dedication.

The chief secretary ordered the divisional commissioners and RPOs to ensure security and other arrangements on the occasion of Jumatul Wida and Eid. He asked the officers to engage traders’ organisations for implementation of SOPs and, in case of violation, seal the whole market rather than acting against individuals.

Jawwad Rafique asserted that businesses are allowed to open four days a week and lockdown would be in place during the remaining period. He mentioned that Tiger Force is a useful human resource and their services should be utilised best to provide relief to people.

The meeting also decided to allow Sunday service in churches from Sunday. The meeting was briefed that according to the decision of cabinet committee the businesses related to export-oriented industry, automobile, mobile phone and power looms would be opened in the province and monitoring teams would inspect the industrial units and factories to ensure implementation of SOPs.