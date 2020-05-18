Call to stop action against WWB union leader

LAHORE: Muttahida Labour Federation and Pakistan Mazdoor Mahaz leaders have demanded the Labour Minister take notice of the actions taken by the Board's administration against the president of Workers Welfare Board Employees Union.

Addressing a joint session at Baloch Labour Hall here Sunday, the leadership of the organisations condemned the administrational proceedings against the president of Workers Welfare Board Employees Union Muhammad Sadeeque. The labour leadership alleged that the administration was prosecuting the union leadership to hide its discrepancies and corruption.