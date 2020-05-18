PML-Q leader asks political forces to provide relief to people

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Functional Senior leader Atta Ullah Phool called on PML-Q Senior Vice-President Punjab Chaudhry Salim Baryaar and former MPA Sameena Khawar Hayat here on Sunday.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on the national politics and coronavirus situation. Salim Baryaar said that all political forces should wholeheartedly participate in relief activities in difficult situation of coronavirus. He said relief goods are being distributed to people in different districts from the platform of PML-Q. He said the opposition should also avoid doing politics of chaos in this situation.

Sameena Khawar Hayat said the prevailing situation demands that corona should be defeated with care and, for this, it is essential that the SOPs are implemented. PML-Functional leader Atta Ullah Phool said the people affected by coronavirus, their families and particularly the daily wagers should be helped.