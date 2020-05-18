Wasa officers call on Punjab CM: Rs4m deposited in CM Corona Control Fund on behalf of staff

LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Vice-Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Ahmad and Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday and presented a cheque for Rs4.13 million on behalf of Wasa staff members in the CM Corona Control Fund.

Wasa staff members up to grade-16 donated one-day salary, officers of grade-17 to 19 donated two days salary and officers of grade-20 donated three days salary to the fund, stated in a handout issued here.

The chief minister while talking on this occasion commended the donation given on behalf of Wasa staff and officers in the CM Fund and vowed that every single penny would be spent on the assistance of the affected brethren honestly and in a transparent manner.

Lending a helping hand to our trouble-stricken brethren was a noble deed, he added. He underscored that it was our social, national and religious obligation to assist the affected masses in this hour of need. The CM stressed that in emergency situation out-of-routine steps were bound to be taken and further assured that we were standing by the masses and would continue to do so.

Wasa vice-chairman and MD briefed the CM about performance of the department. Wasa vice-chairman appreciated the CM in view of taking praiseworthy decisions for the Wasa staff in terms of increasing their salaries without tariff hike.

He intimated that on the direction of the chief minister, land amounting to Rs300 million had been retrieved in Shadbagh. He said that Ablution Waste Rescue Pilot Project had been successfully launched from Masjid-e-Khizra in Johar Town and subjects relating to water conservation had been included in the textbook for the students.

Sheikh Imtiaz said that for the first time in the history of Wasa, a woman had been deputed as XEN Operations. He said that pension facilitation centre had been set up for Wasa staff members and all dues were paid forthwith on retirement. He said that fixed and overtime allowance of Wasa drivers had been 100 percent increased and a “Ready Sir” mobile application had been developed to provide expeditious relief to the masses.