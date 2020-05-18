close
Mon May 18, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2020

Cantt Road Badin inundated with sewage

Our Correspondent
May 18, 2020

SUKKUR: The water supply and drainage system have been devastated in Badin due to alleged negligence of the concerned authorities. The out-of-order drainage pump caused flooding of sewerage water on the Cantt Road Badin at Gharibabad area. The stagnant sewerage water was creating hindrance for commuters and vehicles while passersby, including women, children and elderly people also suffered.

