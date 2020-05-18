Cantt Road Badin inundated with sewage

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The water supply and drainage system have been devastated in Badin due to alleged negligence of the concerned authorities. The out-of-order drainage pump caused flooding of sewerage water on the Cantt Road Badin at Gharibabad area. The stagnant sewerage water was creating hindrance for commuters and vehicles while passersby, including women, children and elderly people also suffered.