COVID-19 pandemic: Economic pressures compel Europe to take risk

SOAVE, Italy: In separate, stark warnings, two major European leaders have bluntly told their citizens that the world needs to adapt to living with the coronavirus and cannot wait to be saved by the development of a vaccine, foreign media reported.

The comments by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came as nations around the world and US states are both struggling with restarting economies blindsided by the pandemic. With 36 million newly unemployed in the US alone, economic pressures are building even as authorities acknowledge that reopening risks off new waves of infections and deaths.

Pushed hard by Italy’s regional leaders and weeks in advance of an earlier timetable, Conte is allowing restaurants, bars and beach facilities to open Monday, the same day that church services can resume and shops reopen.

”We are facing a calculated risk, in the awareness ... that the epidemiological curve could go back up,” Conte said late Saturday. “We are confronting this risk, and we need to accept it, otherwise we would never be able to relaunch.”

Conte added that Italy could “not afford” to wait until a vaccine was developed. Health experts say theworld could be months, if not years, away from having a vaccine available to everyone despite the scientific gold rush now on to create such a vaccine.

“We would find ourselves with our social and productive fabric heavily damaged,” Conte said. Italy’s economy is forecast to contract 9% this year due to the coronavirus amid a long, strict lockdown.

For his part, Britain’s Johnson, who was hospitalised last month with a serious bout of COVID-19, speculated Sunday that a vaccine may not be developed at all, despite the huge global effort to produce one.

“I said we would throw everything we could at finding a vaccine,” Johnson wrote in the Mail on Sunday newspaper. “There remains a very long way to go, and I must be frank that a vaccine might not come to fruition.”

Johnson said Britain was taking “baby steps” toward reopening, “trying to do something that has never had to be done before — moving the country out of a full lockdown.” “Despite these efforts, we have to acknowledge we may need to live with this virus for some time to come,” Johnson wrote.

The Conservative leader said the UK needs to find new ways of controlling the virus, including more testing for people who have symptoms and tracing the contacts of infected people. One minister said Sunday that 17,200 people had been recruited to be contact tracers.

Churches throughout Greece opened their doors to the faithful after two months Sunday, while limiting the number of congregants and dispensing disinfectants. Turkey allowed people over 65 to leave their homes only for a second time — up to six hours — but kept them under a general lockdown. Small shops were opening in most of Spain, which on Sunday reported only 87 new deaths, the lowest daily death count since March 16. Restrictions, however, remained tighter in Madrid and Barcelona, the hardest-hit areas.

In Asia, China’s commercial hub of Shanghai announced a June 2 restart of classes for younger students amid falling virus cases. People in Thailand streamed Sunday into shopping malls, which have been closed since March.

China’s airline regulator reported that flights had returned to 60% of pre-outbreak levels, exceeding 10,000 per day for the first time since Feb. 1. No new deaths have been reported in a month in the world’s second-largest economy, where the coronavirus was first detected late last year. In the US state of California, more parks and hiking trails welcomed visitors over the weekend in a second phase of reopening, and more retailers offered curbside pickups to customers. Outdoor exhibits at Atlanta’s zoo have reopened, while in New Mexico, retailers, houses of worship and many services reopened at limited capacity, but not in the state’s northwest, where much of its outbreak is centered. In New Orleans, a city famous for its cuisine, restaurants will have to limit the number of reservations as officials eased restrictions.